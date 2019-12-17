UK Supports Initiative Reducing Young Nigerians’ Involvement In Terrorism

The United Kingdom Ambassador on General Assembly matters to the United Nations, James Roscoe, has disclosed they are currently supporting projects to “reduce young people’s vulnerability to recruitment by violent extremist groups” in Borno State.

Roscoe, who made this disclosure while speaking at a UN Security Council meeting on Peace and Security in West Africa in New York, United States, on Monday, said that the gesture was part of the contribution of the UK to support domestic efforts at preventing extremism and intercommunal violence in the region.

Roscoe added that the UK was providing additional $28m in funding those projects, revealing that they were currently supporting initiatives to increase economic opportunities for marginalised youth in Northern Nigeria with development funding worth nearly $50m.

Earlier at a briefing, Special Representative and Head of the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel, Mohamed Chambas, said the region had been “shaken by unprecedented violence” in recent months.

He said, “Relentless attacks on civilian and military targets have shaken public confidence.”