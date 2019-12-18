'Baba Ijebu' To Renovate Dilapidated Lagos National Stadium

Kessington Adebutu, founder of the Premier Lotto popularly called Baba Ijebu, has said he would renovate the dilapidated National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

According to a statement by the media office of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, he disclosed this at the launch of the Adoption Campaign at the Civic Centre, a report by PUNCH said.

Aliko Dangote had also earlier promised to renovate Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, after a meeting with Dare.

According to the minister, Nigeria needs a total of N14bn to prepare for the Olympics in 2020 but had just N2bn in the budget.

He said, “This is why we want the corporate world to come in and support our quest to do well at the Olympics. The government cannot do it alone.

“The hope of the athlete is to be at the Olympics, or the World Championship for their sport; to stand on the podium and fly their country’s flag. They want to be the reasons why Nigeria’s flag should be hoisted, and the national anthem is sung while the world watches.

“This is their reward, but it is also our honour and prestige, and pride among nations. It is this hope that drives them to invest in themselves, to work hard, to endure all odds, and try to surmount every challenge. We are that hope. Let’s not dash it.

“For the Adoption Programme, we hope to reach at least 25 number of athletes in 11 number of sports, with our 2020 Tokyo Olympic hopefuls. By this, we hope we can give them the right pedestal to flourish, guarantee increased chances of success at the games.”