BREAKING: Buhari Speaks On Input Of N263.95bn By Lawmakers In 2020 Budget



President Muhammadu Buhari has finally broken his silence on the insertion of N263.95bn into the 2020 budget by the National Assembly.

Speaking a day after signing of the budget, Buhari said the increase has been examined, adding that a letter would be sent to the lawmakers for a virement.

He said, “The 2020 budget passed by the National Assembly provides for an increase of N263.95bn over the executive’s proposal.

"We have examined the adjustments and may revert to the National Assembly with a request for a virement or other relevant amendments.”