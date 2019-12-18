BREAKING: Gunmen Kidnap RCCG Pastor In Adamawa

The pastor, who doubles as a professor of Fishery at Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola, was abducted on Tuesday night, according to a family source. He was kidnapped around the university vicinity on the outskirt of Yola, the state capital.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 18, 2019


Pastor Kayode Shogbesan of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Yola, Adamawa State, has been kidnapped.

The pastor, who doubles as a professor of Fishery at Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola, was abducted on Tuesday night, according to a family source.

He was kidnapped around the university vicinity on the outskirt of Yola, the state capital.

Spokesperson for the police in Adamawa, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters.

He said, "The pastor was kidnapped after he closed from office between 8-9pm and was returning home." 

Kidnapping for ransom has now become a regular feature in Adamawa State in recent times especially with Tuesday's abduction of five persons in Ganye town a pointer to that fact.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Gunmen Rape Student In Plateau State University
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME UPDATE: Missing Boy Not Exhumed From Ondo Church –Police
0 Comments
23 Minutes Ago
CRIME Cross River State NLC Chairman Kidnapped
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Church One-year-old Child Went Missing In Ondo Torched, Police Brutalise Journalists
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Gang-raped, Nigerian Woman's Decomposing Body Found Inside Hotel Room
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lawmaker Abducted In Kaduna
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International Petrol, Diesel Cars Banned In London Street
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Reason Kalu Can’t Be Granted Bail —EFCC
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Sports 'Baba Ijebu' To Renovate Dilapidated Lagos National Stadium
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Travel Court Sentences Air Peace Passenger For Smoking Onboard
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Taxes FIRS To Begin Clampdown On Tax Defaulters
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Democratic Process Too Slow For My Liking –Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Supreme Court Affirms Makinde's Victory As Oyo Governor
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Two Customs Officers Killed In Kogi State
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion Buhari: Military Tyrant Who Never Fought War By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Christianity Pope Francis Scraps Catholic Secrecy Rule Over Sex Abuse
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Olota Of Ota Condemns Sowore's Rearrest, Calls For Release
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Affirms Abdullahi Sule's Victory As Nasarawa Governor
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad