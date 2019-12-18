BREAKING: Nigerian Senate Invites Sowore’s Lawyer Over Invasion Of Court By DSS

Falana was asked to appear before the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal matters on Thursday by 10:00am.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 18, 2019

SaharaReporters Media

 

The Nigerian Senate has invited lead counsel to Omoyele Sowore, Femi Falana (SAN), to appear before it over the invasion of the Federal High Court by operatives of the Department of State Services.

Falana was asked to appear before the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal matters on Thursday by 10:00am.

The Senate had mandated the committee to investigate the invasion of the court after some DSS officials stormed the place to effect the rearrest of Sowore, who is standing trial in  case brought against him by the Nigerian Government.

The Senate, in the letter to Falana, noted that the court should not be disrespected, adding that lawmakers and Nigerians would like to know what actually transpired in the court.

The letter reads, “Pursuant to Rule 43 of the Senate Standing Orders, 2015, as amended, Senator Michael O. Bamidele (Ekiti Central Senatorial District), drew the attention of the Senate to the alleged court invasion by officers of the Department of State Services on Friday, December 6, 2019.

“He stated that the courtroom is a temple of justice, which should be devoid of such practices. 

"As such, Nigerians deserve to know what transpired in the court and he urged the Senate to investigate the matter.

“Consequently, the Senate deliberated on the matter and after extensive deliberations, it was referred to the Committee on judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters to among other things conduct investigation on the alleged invasion of the court and report back to the Senate."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Nigerian Lawmaker, Ben Uwajumogu, Dies After Protracted Illness
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Reason Kalu Can’t Be Granted Bail —EFCC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Supreme Court Affirms Makinde's Victory As Oyo Governor
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Democratic Process Too Slow For My Liking –Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics JUST IN: Senate Confirms Muhammad Nami As Nigeria's Federal Inland Revenue Service Boss
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Court Clears APC To Conduct Congresses In Rivers State
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International Petrol, Diesel Cars Banned In London Street
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigerian Lawmaker, Ben Uwajumogu, Dies After Protracted Illness
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME UPDATE: Missing Boy Not Exhumed From Ondo Church –Police
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
United States of America I Did Nothing Wrong, Donald Trump Cries Out Ahead Of Impeachment Vote
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Reason Kalu Can’t Be Granted Bail —EFCC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Taxes FIRS To Begin Clampdown On Tax Defaulters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Court Sentences Air Peace Passenger For Smoking Onboard
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Supreme Court Affirms Makinde's Victory As Oyo Governor
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Sports 'Baba Ijebu' To Renovate Dilapidated Lagos National Stadium
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Democratic Process Too Slow For My Liking –Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Economy Zambia Legalizes Cannabis To Boost Economy
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Senate Confirms Muhammad Nami As Nigeria's Federal Inland Revenue Service Boss
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad