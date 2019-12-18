Group Gives Buhari 21 Days Ultimatum To Reverse Anti-poor Economic Policies

The Save Climate and Democracy Naija Coalition has issued a 21-day ultimatum to President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately reverse all anti-masses economic policies.

A statement by the group co-signed by Ayo Ademiluyi and Kunle Wiseman Ajayi called for a strategic meeting with the labour movement to discuss an all-encompassing strategy to defeat attacks on living conditions and democratic rights.

The statement reads, "We hereby issue a fresh 21-day ultimatum to the Major General Muhammadu Buhari-led regime to reverse all anti-poor economic attacks including but not limited to Value Added Tax hike commencing on January 2, 2020, which shall cease and dissipate on January 8, 2020 failing which from January 9-16, 2020 which shall embark on a week-long occupation and mass protest.

"This is in commemoration of the eighth anniversary of the January 2012 mass uprising which took place from January 9 to 16.

"We condemn the plausible argument of the Major General Muhammadu Buhari-led regime that the increase in fuel subsidy costs necessitate the increase in Value Added Tax.

“We view this argument as the reality is that fuel subsidy is inexistent. We hereby give notice that any attempt by the Major General Muhammadu Buhari-led regime to increase fuel price in 2020 will be resisted with mass action.”