The Nigerian Senate has confirmed the appointment of Muhammad Nami as Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

Nami replaces Babatunde Fowler.

Announcing Nami’s confirmation, the FIRS in a post on Twitter, said, “The Senate a few minutes ago confirmed the appointment of Muhammad Nami as Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service.

“Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, slammed his gavel at 2:51pm today (Wednesday), signalling the confirmation of Nami’s appointment.”