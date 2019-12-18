NDLEA Boss Advocates Use Of Constituency Funds For Rehab Creation

He said drug rehabilitation centres were critical to winning the war against illicit substances in the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 18, 2019

 

The Adamawa State commander of Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Mohammed Idris, has advocated the deployment of constituency project funds to develop drug rehabilitation centres.

Idris on Wednesday in Yola, the state capital, called on lawmakers in the country to redirect their constituency development allocation in support of riding the nation of illicit drugs.

The NDLEA boss noted that drug abuse was on the rise in Adamawa State, hence the need for critical stakeholders to collaborate with the agency.

He said, "Since constituency projects reflects community needs and there are a lot of people abusing drugs, lawmakers should think along this line of action.

"Lawmakers can help in that aspect, they should do some of these constituency projects on drug demand reduction.”

Idris said the call became necessary following rising cases of criminality caused by drug addiction and the absence of functional drug rehabilitation facilities.

