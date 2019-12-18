Nigerian Lawmaker, Ben Uwajumogu, Dies After Protracted Illness

Lawmaker, Ben Uwajumogu, has died after a protracted illness.

Uwajumogu, who died on Wednesday morning in Abuja, was 51 years old at the time of his passing.

Confirming the incident, Senator Elisha Abbo told Premium Times that, “I can confirm that my colleague and brother, Ben Uwajumogu, has left us to be with the Lord."

Uwajumogu was a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the upper legislative arm – Senate.

He was initially treated in the United Arab Emirates for his protracted illness but recently returned to Abuja after showing signs of recovery, according to a source familiar with his situation.

The Senate has yet to formally announce the development.