US Activist, Kerry Kennedy, Calls For Sowore's Immediate Release

In a statement on Tuesday, Kennedy said, "The violent and unlawful rearrest of journalist and human rights defender, Omoyele Sowore, is a flagrant violation of his fundamental human rights."

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 18, 2019


Kerry Kennedy, a New York-based rights activist, has called on the Nigerian Government to immediately release pro-democracy campaigner and journalist, Omoyele Sowore.

Sowore was arbitrarily rearrested on December 6, 2019 less than 24 hours after he was granted bail.

"As free speech and peaceful protest are cornerstones of any functioning democracy. We join with the international community in solidarity to demand that the Nigerian authorities and Department of State Services release Sowore immediately in compliance with multiple court orders and the state's obligations under both Nigerian and international human rights law."

SaharaReporters, New York

