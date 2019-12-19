Adoke: I Can't Comment On Government’s Plan, Says Malami

Adoke was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission upon arriving Nigeria on Thursday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 19, 2019

Abubakar Malami

 

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has said he cannot comment on the plans of the Nigerian Government on the case of Mohammed Adoke, a former AGF under President Goodluck Jonathan.

Malami said this while taking questions from journalists in Abuja on Thursday. 

Malami said, "I think there are multiple judicial cases pending before the judiciary and against the background of subsisting principle of the law, I wouldn’t want to comment one way or the other in that respect or direction because I cannot be talking in preemptive sense or preempting the judicial position as it relates to the matter."

 

SaharaReporters, New York

