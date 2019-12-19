Zamfara Governor Cancels N25bn Contract Awarded To Ex-Kebbi Governor Over Poor Execution

Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, has cancelled two contracts worth over N79bn.

One of them was a N25bn contract given to Alliance Trading, a firm owned by former Kebbi State governor, Adamu Aliero.

The governor had during the State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday voided another project worth over N54bn awarded to China Zhonghao in 2013 and 2018.

“Alliance Trading was awarded N25.992bn contract for rural electrification across the 14 local government areas in 2013 and was paid that amount but the company abandoned the project after reaching just 67 per cent completion.

“China Zhonghao was awarded 84 boreholes rural water scheme phase one worth over N27.595bn in 2013 and collected over N19.386bn but abandoned the contract after reaching 75 per cent completion.

“The Chinese company also abandoned another borehole water scheme at 13 per cent completion,” Ibrahim Mayana, Commissioner for Works, said according to Dailypost.

Matawalle ordered that the contractors refund the monies paid out to them for the execution of the abandoned projects.