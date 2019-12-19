Zamfara Governor Cancels N25bn Contract Awarded To Ex-Kebbi Governor Over Poor Execution

One of them was a N25bn contract given to Alliance Trading, a firm owned by former Kebbi State governor, Adamu Aliero.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 19, 2019

 

Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, has cancelled two contracts worth over N79bn.

One of them was a N25bn contract given to Alliance Trading, a firm owned by former Kebbi State governor, Adamu Aliero.

The governor had during the State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday voided another project worth over N54bn awarded to China Zhonghao in 2013 and 2018.

“Alliance Trading was awarded N25.992bn contract for rural electrification across the 14 local government areas in 2013 and was paid that amount but the company abandoned the project after reaching just 67 per cent completion.

“China Zhonghao was awarded 84 boreholes rural water scheme phase one worth over N27.595bn in 2013 and collected over N19.386bn but abandoned the contract after reaching 75 per cent completion.

“The Chinese company also abandoned another borehole water scheme at 13 per cent completion,” Ibrahim Mayana, Commissioner for Works, said according to Dailypost.

Matawalle ordered that the contractors refund the monies paid out to them for the execution of the abandoned projects.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Nigerian Lawmaker, Ben Uwajumogu, Dies After Protracted Illness
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Group Gives Buhari 21 Days Ultimatum To Reverse Anti-poor Economic Policies
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Approves Recomposition Of NDDC Board After Forensic Audit
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Speaks On Input Of N263.95bn By Lawmakers In 2020 Budget
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption Reason Kalu Can’t Be Granted Bail —EFCC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Maina, Son To Remain In Correctional Centre Until New Year
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Nigerian Lawmaker, Ben Uwajumogu, Dies After Protracted Illness
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
United States of America United States President, Trump, Impeached By Reps
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
United States of America I Did Nothing Wrong, Donald Trump Cries Out Ahead Of Impeachment Vote
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME UPDATE: Missing Boy Not Exhumed From Ondo Church –Police
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Group Gives Buhari 21 Days Ultimatum To Reverse Anti-poor Economic Policies
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Economy Zambia Legalizes Cannabis To Boost Economy
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Approves Recomposition Of NDDC Board After Forensic Audit
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Speaks On Input Of N263.95bn By Lawmakers In 2020 Budget
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Legal JUST IN: Court Bars Police From Arresting IPOB’s Lawyer
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Reason Kalu Can’t Be Granted Bail —EFCC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America Hilary Clinton Lauds Trump’s Impeachment
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Maina, Son To Remain In Correctional Centre Until New Year
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad