Diaspora Nigerians Declare Spiritual Warfare On Politicians

Nigerians in the Diaspora on the platform of Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria have declared seven nights of spiritual warfare against Nigerian politicians.

Speaking through a YouTube broadcast, Global Coordinator of the group, Frederick Odorige, stated that this was a call to all Nigerians to change their prayer points and patterns.

He said, “Christians have been encouraged to pray for those in authority. `This has been done. We have also prayed for Nigeria our country. God has answered our prayers too.

“We can no longer continue to pray for this set of politicians who have come to steal, kill and destroy.

“Those in authority now are mostly principalities and powers who defy the laws of the land and continue to loot without remorse. They continue to spirit away our God-given commonwealth to satisfy their greed and lust. We shall no longer pray amiss.

“The time has come for us to re-direct our prayers of arrows against our unrepentant taskmasters. We shall make decrees against them since we have the power of life and death in our tongues. We have complained enough as a people.

“The prayer nights will commence from midnight Nigerian time for just one hour on 21, 28 December 2019; 4, 11, 18, 25 January and 1 February 2020.”

According to Odorige, members of the coalition, who are Muslims have been encouraged to contact the organisers so that a similar program could be arranged for them.

Recall that the coalition recently protested to the World Bank in Washington, United State, to submit a petition asking that further loans to Nigeria should be stopped because of misappropriation by politicians.

They also petitioned the Federal Bureau of Investigation to investigate the process of issuing loans to the Nigerian Government as there were growing allegations of bribery.