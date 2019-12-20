Emir Sanusi Accepts To Head Kano Council Of Chiefs

Ganduje had given the emir an ultimatum of two days to either accept or reject the appointment in a letter on Thursday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 20, 2019

BusinessDay Media

 

Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has agreed to serve as Chairman of Kano State Council of Chiefs established recently by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Sanusi sent his acceptance letter to the Secretary to the State Government on Friday.

Governor Ganduje had on December 9 appointed Sanusi as head of the council of chiefs following his assent to a law that created other emirates, whittling the Emir of Kano’s powers.

In his reply, Sanusi said, “Kindly inform His Excellency that His Highness, Sarkin Kano, has not rejected his appointment as Chairman, Kano State Council of Chiefs. His Highness accepts the appointment.

“In doing so, His Highness requested for further directives of His Excellency, the governor. For clarity, these directives may include appointment of other members of the council, appointment of staff of the council, provision of accommodation for the secretariat and other logistics to make the council operational.”

The council comprises all five emirates in the state and other members.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

