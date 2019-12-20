Fuel Consumption Drops In Adamawa After Border Closure

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 20, 2019

 

As a result of the closure of Nigeria’s land borders, daily consumption of fuel has dropped from 100 to 40 trucks in Adamawa State.

The Department of Petroleum Resources confirmed this in a report.

Operations Controller of DPR in the state, Ibrahim Ciroma, made the disclosure on Friday during an inspection around communities situated 20 kilometres to the border.

Ciroma said that before the closure, Adamawa used to receive 100 trucks of premium motor spirit daily as against the current 40 or 30 trucks per day.

He said, "Border closure has done a lot of good in checking smuggling. Prior to the closure, the number of trucks we received in Adamawa was 100 trucks per day but today it has dropped to between 30 and 40.

"So, it is a clear indication that fuel is not finding its way out of the country again." 

He observed that despite the drop in supply, there was no scarcity in the state; which confirms that prior to this development, 70 per cent of the product lifted by some marketers were smuggled out of the country.

He warned that DPR will not tolerate any sharp practices from marketers.

SaharaReporters, New York

