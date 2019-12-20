House Of Reps Speaker, Gbajabiamila, Calls For University Curriculum Review

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has called for the review of curriculum and teaching method in tertiary institutions to match Nigerian practices in the context of global labour needs.

He made this call while delivering a lecture at Osun State University.

Decrying the decline of the quality of scholarship and academic output, Gbajabiamila said that some graduates of tertiary institutions had confirmed that many universities lacked the capacity to build a nation that that would survive through the current turbulence.

The Speaker said, “Collaborations between our higher institutions and organised private sector is vital to carry out the essential work of engagement, research and review that is required at this time to bridge the gap in our knowledge.

“We need to do this as a necessary precursor to focusing national attention on these issues so that we can jointly rise to the demands of the moment.

"This is an objective that we cannot for the sake of our future leave to government.”