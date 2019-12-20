Nigerian Police To Recruit 10,000 Officers Yearly

President Buhari had earlier on Friday inaugurated the National Command and Control Centre at the force headquarters, Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 20, 2019

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the recruitment of 10,000 officers into the Nigeria Police Force annually.

This was revealed by Bashir Ahmad, Personal Assistant to President Buhari on New Media.

In a post on Twitter, Ahmad said, “President Muhammadu Buhari approves the recruitment of 10,000 extra police personnel on an annual basis to motivate and enhance the manpower of the Nigeria Police Force.”

