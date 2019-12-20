Senate Passes N45.8bn More Than Budget Buhari Proposed For FCTA

The Senate has approved N45.8bn more than what President Muhammadu Buhari proposed for the Federal capital Territory Administration in the 2020 budget.

The Senate on Thursday approved N278.4BN as against N232.8BN proposed by President Muhammadu Buhari last week.

The approval is coming following the consideration of reports of the Senate committee on FCT.

Of the total budget, N55.8bn is for personnel cost, N62.3bn for overhead cost and N160.1bn for capital projects.

Buhari had proposed N53.9bn for personnel cost and N57.1bn for overhead cost.

The FCT had an appropriation of N243.3bn in the 2019 fiscal year.

Presenting the report, Chairman of the committee, Abubakar Kyari, explained that new and ongoing projects were not sufficiently funded due to delay in the release of funds occasioned by bureaucratic bottlenecks.

In his remarks, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said the speedy passage of the budget shows commitment, dedication and the capacity of the Senate to deal with matters of national interest.