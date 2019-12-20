We’re In A Big Hole As A Nation –Danjuma

Nigeria's former Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen Theophilus Danjuma (retd), has said that the country was at a very disturbing bend in its journey as a sovereign state.

Danjuma, who spoke on Thursday at the launch of a book by the Nigerian Tribune in Ibadan, Oyo State, stated that happenings in the country outside public knowledge were so frightening that citizens need to rise up and challenge the situation.

He said, “People appear not to care about what is happening.

“If I tell you what I know that is happening in Nigeria today, you will no longer sleep.

“If you want details, I will give it to you privately. We are in a big hole as a nation.

“And people who put us in this hole have continued today. So, we have to wake up.

“Only we can save ourselves. The fifth columnist activities going on among your people are not helping matters.

“May Almighty God continue to bless this country. But only we can save ourselves from ourselves.”