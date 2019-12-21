Bad Advisers In Buhari’s Regime Threatening Democracy –Useni

Useni, who stated this while speaking with journalists in Jos on Friday, said unless those responsible for misleading the regime and other Nigerians resolved to do the right thing at all times in their given areas of responsibility, the country might continue to experience problems.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 21, 2019

A former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Lt. Gen. Jeremiah Useni (retd), has said that the influence of bad advisers working under the regime of President Muhammadu Buhari, constitutes a threat to good governance and democratic practice in the country, according to a report 

He said, “As a president, Buhari does not do everything by himself; he has advisers. If you have advisers and they advise you properly, you will do proper thing but when you have bad advisers, you will have problems.

“What I am saying is that there are good and bad advisers. So if there is anything going wrong at all under the administration, it must be based on bad advisers and not that him, as an individual, will try to see that things are done badly.

“So, I think there is a mix up because some people do not understand what democracy is all about and only think it is all about lying to the people and not telling them the truth.”

