Ebonyi Governor Says He'll Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage From January

He however, pleaded with labour unions to accept the inability of the state to pay the backlog of salaries, which had accumulated since the wage increase was reached.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 21, 2019

 

Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, has said he will pay the N30,000 minimum wage agreed with organised labour from January 2020. 

He made this known during the signing of the state’s 2020 budget in Abakaliki, the state capital, on Friday. 

He however, pleaded with labour unions to accept the inability of the state to pay the backlog of salaries, which had accumulated since the wage increase was reached.

In the absence of the arrears, he noted that the state had set aside N500m to help workers earn some income from agriculture. 

“We have the N500m approved by the state House of Assembly to assist workers and other segments of the society, engage in alternative means of livelihood which is agriculture.”

Speaker of the state’s legislature, Francis Nwifuru, said the lawmakers were impressed with the implementation of budgets it had signed under Umahi’s administration.

