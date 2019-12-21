FUTO Students Held In Bosnia Return To Nigeria

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 21, 2019

 

Two students, Abia Alexandro and Eboh Chinedu, who were wrongfully deported to Bosnia by Croatian police, have been sent back home. 

According to a report by PUNCH, an official from the Nigeria Diaspora Commission, Gabriel Odu, made this known in a statement on Friday.

Odu said the students, who had been in detention since November 17, were airborne at the time of issuing the release.

Five Nigerians had represented the country at the World University Table Tennis Championship in Pula, Croatia, in November. 

Two of the players are said to have returned home, another tried to seek asylum, while Alexandro and Chinedu were deported to Bosnia by Croatian police. 

The pair said they had flown to Zagreb, the Croatian capital, ahead of their return to Lagos. 

In the evening of that fateful day, the two students checked-out of their hotel to take a walk. 

A team of policemen apprehended them and loaded them onto a van, drove them to the border town of the country and lumped them with freshly detained migrants – most of whom were from Afghanistan.

They were subsequently placed in an overcrowded detention camp that had neither heating nor water. 

They were later taken to Sarajevo in Bosnia before being returned to Lagos.

SaharaReporters, New York

