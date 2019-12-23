Anxiety Over Deji Adeyanju's Health After Attack By Hired Government Protesters

Adeyanju was brutally attacked on Monday in Abuja during a peaceful protest tagged #FreedomRally in front of the National Human Rights Commission headquarters.

by SAharaREPORTERS, NEW YORK Dec 23, 2019

 

Following an attack on human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju, and several members of the civil society movement by some suspected hired government thugs, SaharaReporters can confirm that the activist is currently in a critical state.

Many of the hired government protesters were seen carrying President Muhammadu Buhari's posters while disrupting the peaceful demonstration by activists to unleash mayhem. 

When our correspondent visited Adeyanju at the hospital on Monday evening, his condition was still in bad shape. 

Apart from physical injuries sustained, the activist was having difficulty breathing normally.

Adeyanju also found it difficult opening his eyes as a result of the severity of the attack on him by the ruthless hired thugs.

Operatives of Department of State Services and policemen at the scene of the deadly assault did little or nothing to rescue victims from their attackers.

SAharaREPORTERS, NEW YORK

