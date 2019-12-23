CAN Commends United States For Placing Nigeria On Religious Watchlist

The US in its list placed Nigeria amongst countries whose governments had engaged in or tolerated the severe violation of religious freedom.

by saharaREPORTERS, NEW YORK Dec 23, 2019

 

The Christian Association of Nigeria has commended the move by the United States in placing Nigeria on 'Special Watchlist’ of countries violating religious freedom.

The US in its list placed Nigeria amongst countries whose governments had engaged in or tolerated the severe violation of religious freedom.

CAN in a statement by Special Assistant, Media and Communications, to the President of the organisation, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, said it welcomes the move despite the fact that it was not contacted before the decision was taken.

The organisation added that there were enough evidence to prove that the subtle Islamisation agenda and nepotism were real, adding that all key appointments made since the second term of President Muhammadu Buhari followed the same blueprint.

The statement reads, “These are facts and they are violations of some portions of the 1999 constitution (as amended). These include but not limited to Sections 10, 13 (3-4), 15 (2) (d) and (4).

“We are not happy that our country is being listed among the nations where religious intolerance is one of their hallmarks but it gladdens our hearts that at least the global community is not unaware of the fact that Nigerian Christians are becoming endangered species in their land.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Government through Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, rejected the label by the US, accusing America of being misled by disgruntled elements. 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharaREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights United States Sends Representative To Monitor Sowore's Trial
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights Sowore: You Are Tarnishing Nigeria's Reputation, US Lawmakers Tell Malami
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Christianity Muslim Students Paralyse University Of Ibadan Over Student Preacher-PM News, Lagos
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Opinion WMD: Weapons Of Mass Destruction/Deception In The Church (Part 1) By Rufus Kayode Oteniya
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
#NigeriaDecides CANAN Satisfied With CAN Handling Of Its $50,000 Donation, Calls On Jonathan Government To Deny Bribery Allegations
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Exclusive Former Nigerian Maximum Ruler, Abacha, Handed Millions To Anglican Church Leaders, Exclusive Documents Reveal
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights United States Sends Representative To Monitor Sowore's Trial
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Policeman Kills Self After Murdering Colleague
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Buhari Blames Libyan Fighters For Persistent Boko Haram Attacks In Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Terrorism Tackle Terrorism Decisively, ECOWAS Chairman Tells African Presidents
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Court Denies Kalu’s Post-judgement Bail Application
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News FUTO Students Held In Bosnia Return To Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Human Rights Sowore: You Are Tarnishing Nigeria's Reputation, US Lawmakers Tell Malami
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Free Speech Civil Defamation Cannot Cure Hate Speech –Keyamo
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
ACTIVISM Muslim Youth Urge Buhari To Release Sowore
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Legislature Not Executive’s Rubber-stamp –Gbajabiamila
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Human Rights El-Zakzaky Prisoner Of Faith –IMN Spokesperson
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics We’re In A Big Hole As A Nation –Danjuma
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad