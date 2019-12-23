CAN Commends United States For Placing Nigeria On Religious Watchlist

The Christian Association of Nigeria has commended the move by the United States in placing Nigeria on 'Special Watchlist’ of countries violating religious freedom.

The US in its list placed Nigeria amongst countries whose governments had engaged in or tolerated the severe violation of religious freedom.

CAN in a statement by Special Assistant, Media and Communications, to the President of the organisation, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, said it welcomes the move despite the fact that it was not contacted before the decision was taken.

The organisation added that there were enough evidence to prove that the subtle Islamisation agenda and nepotism were real, adding that all key appointments made since the second term of President Muhammadu Buhari followed the same blueprint.

The statement reads, “These are facts and they are violations of some portions of the 1999 constitution (as amended). These include but not limited to Sections 10, 13 (3-4), 15 (2) (d) and (4).

“We are not happy that our country is being listed among the nations where religious intolerance is one of their hallmarks but it gladdens our hearts that at least the global community is not unaware of the fact that Nigerian Christians are becoming endangered species in their land.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Government through Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, rejected the label by the US, accusing America of being misled by disgruntled elements.