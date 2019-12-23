Civil Defamation Cannot Cure Hate Speech –Keyamo

Keyamo’s comments came after a report on Fulani herdsmen abducting passengers from an Owerri, Imo State-bound bus from Abuja went viral.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Dec 23, 2019

 

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, said in a post on Twitter that Nigeria’s law on civil defamation was an insufficient punishment for hate speech.

He said, “For those against regulation of social media, what should happen to this purveyor of totally fake news that can set a whole tribe against another?

“Can a civil suit for defamation cure this? Certainly not. There must be punishment for this type of behaviour, but not death penalty.”

 

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

