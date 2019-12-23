House Of Reps Member, Shina Peller, Released By Lagos Police After Arrest

Businessman and member of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Shina Peller, has been released by the police in Lagos after being arrested earlier on Monday.

Peller was arrested and held at the Maroko Police Station, Victoria Island, after going to secure the release of some persons, who had visited his nightclub to unwind over the weekend during a special annual show.

The lawmaker’s offence was not disclosed to him at the time of his arrest while his phones were also seized.

However, one of his aides, Shina Popoola, has now confirmed that the lawmaker had been released on bail after the case was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba, Lagos.