Man Arraigned In Ondo For Posing As DSS Official To Defraud Visa Applicants

Adeniyi was said to have defrauded some persons seeking visa to travel abroad.

by SAharaREPORTERS, NEW YORK Dec 23, 2019


Bolaji Adeniyi, a 48-year-old man pretending to be an operative of the Department of State Services, has been arraigned before a Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State.

Adeniyi was said to have defrauded some persons seeking visa to travel abroad. 

Adeniyi was accused to have been committing the offence since 2011 but was finally caught and arrested on October 2019 at Ode community in Akure. 

SaharaReporters gathered that the accused had falsely been obtaining huge money from his unsuspecting clients almost eight years while also diverting such funds to personal use.

He was accused to have collected N2, 360,000 from Okuepusu Uchenna (m), Elijah Moses (m) and Oluremi Bamidele (f), with a pretence to procure Canada, United States and Egypt visas for them.

The offence committed by Adeniyi was said to be contrary to Section 383 and punishable under Sections 484, 419 and 390 (a) of the Criminal Code Cap 37, Volume 1, laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.

The prosecutor, Inspector Sulaiman Abdullateef, prayed the court for an adjournment to enable him gather his witnesses before the trial begins.

Adelanke Akinrata, lawyer to the accused, prayed the court to admit his client in bail in liberal term since the prosecutor was still gathering witnesses.

Chief Magistrate Victoria Bob-Manuel in her ruling, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N2.5m with a credible surety in like sum. 

She noted that the surety must also present evidence of tax clearance for 2019, two passport photographs, while the houses of both defendant and surety shall be verified by the court.

The case was adjourned until January 29, 2020 for hearing.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAharaREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Police Policeman Kills Self After Murdering Colleague
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Ondo Police Arrest Residents Over Burning Of Popular Church
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME Customs Seized Pump Action Guns: Judge To Visit DSS Office Tomorrow
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Justice Yunusa, Rickey-Tarfa’s Staff For Alleged Gratification
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Corruption Mike Ozekhome Fights To Keep His Brief As Lawyer of Fictitious Companies
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Tragedy! Fulani Herdsmen Kill SARS Boss
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights United States Sends Representative To Monitor Sowore's Trial
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Policeman Kills Self After Murdering Colleague
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Buhari Blames Libyan Fighters For Persistent Boko Haram Attacks In Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Terrorism Tackle Terrorism Decisively, ECOWAS Chairman Tells African Presidents
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Court Denies Kalu’s Post-judgement Bail Application
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News FUTO Students Held In Bosnia Return To Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Human Rights Sowore: You Are Tarnishing Nigeria's Reputation, US Lawmakers Tell Malami
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Free Speech Civil Defamation Cannot Cure Hate Speech –Keyamo
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
ACTIVISM Muslim Youth Urge Buhari To Release Sowore
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Legislature Not Executive’s Rubber-stamp –Gbajabiamila
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Human Rights El-Zakzaky Prisoner Of Faith –IMN Spokesperson
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics We’re In A Big Hole As A Nation –Danjuma
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad