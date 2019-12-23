Man Arraigned In Ondo For Posing As DSS Official To Defraud Visa Applicants



Bolaji Adeniyi, a 48-year-old man pretending to be an operative of the Department of State Services, has been arraigned before a Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State.

Adeniyi was said to have defrauded some persons seeking visa to travel abroad.



Adeniyi was accused to have been committing the offence since 2011 but was finally caught and arrested on October 2019 at Ode community in Akure.

SaharaReporters gathered that the accused had falsely been obtaining huge money from his unsuspecting clients almost eight years while also diverting such funds to personal use.

He was accused to have collected N2, 360,000 from Okuepusu Uchenna (m), Elijah Moses (m) and Oluremi Bamidele (f), with a pretence to procure Canada, United States and Egypt visas for them.

The offence committed by Adeniyi was said to be contrary to Section 383 and punishable under Sections 484, 419 and 390 (a) of the Criminal Code Cap 37, Volume 1, laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.

The prosecutor, Inspector Sulaiman Abdullateef, prayed the court for an adjournment to enable him gather his witnesses before the trial begins.

Adelanke Akinrata, lawyer to the accused, prayed the court to admit his client in bail in liberal term since the prosecutor was still gathering witnesses.

Chief Magistrate Victoria Bob-Manuel in her ruling, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N2.5m with a credible surety in like sum.

She noted that the surety must also present evidence of tax clearance for 2019, two passport photographs, while the houses of both defendant and surety shall be verified by the court.

The case was adjourned until January 29, 2020 for hearing.

