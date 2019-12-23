Ondo State Doctors, Nurses Protest Non-payment Of Six Months Salaries

The nurses, doctors and other staff of the organisation lamented the decision of government to withhold their salaries without any notice.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 23, 2019

Staff of Ondo State Medical Science Teaching Hospital took to the streets to protest the non-payment of six months salaries by the state government.

The protesters stormed the hospital’s gate and walked to the governor’s office to express their anger.

The protesters bared placards with different inscriptions and messages.

One of the protesters, who spoke with our correspondent, disclosed that government had refused to pay despite letters written.

He said, “It is inhumane of the authority to see things come to this, going to work for six months for some without anything to show for it.

“At first, it was about unravelling the puzzle of how much we will be paid but it became a forth and back thing and so everybody surrendered to believing that it will be revealed.” 

PHOTONEWS: Ondo State Doctors, Nurses Protest Non-payment Of Six Months Salaries

One of the leaders said that the nurses had concluded to embark on a strike to further demand the payment of backlog of salaries from the government.

The nurse said, “We submitted a letter that we will go on strike, the hospital management pleaded that salaries will be paid but they refused to pay and after an extra week, we had to embark on this protest.

“As at this moment, the staff have begun a warning strike to force the government to do the needful and begin payment of salary arrears.”

SaharaReporters, New York

