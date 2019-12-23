Sowore’s Wife Condemns Attack On Deji Adeyanju

Opeyemi, wife of pro-democracy campaigner and journalist, Omoyele Sowore, has spoken out against the attack on rights activist, Deji Adeyanju, and other protesters in Abuja on Monday.

Adeyanju was attacked by pro-government supporters during a protest at the office of the National Human Right Commission to demand the freedom of Sowore and other politically detained persons in the country.

The protest was going on peacefully until the sponsored thugs invaded the area and pounced on the protesters, picking out Adeyanju for heavy assault.

While speaking on a radio programme on WNYC in the United States on Monday, Opeyemi stated that the level of violence and disregard for rule of law in Nigeria was rapidly increasing as well as frightening.

She said, “There was a protest where they (Nigerian Government supporters) beat up one of the key organisers of the protest.

“The level of violence and disregard for the rule of law has really been frightening.

Speaking further, she said Sowore’s aim was to move Nigeria to a functioning democracy and a country that works for all citizens regardless of ethnicity and social background.

Sowore was rearrested by operatives of the Department of State Services on December 6, 2019 inside the Federal High Court, Abuja, less than 24 hours after he was released on bail after spending 125 days in detention.

He was first arrested on August 3 for calling on Nigerians to take to the streets in peaceful demonstrations to demand a better country from the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The government has accused him of insulting Buhari and planning to bring down his regime.

Despite two court orders directing his release on bail, Sowore remains detained by the DSS and is yet to be told the reason for his rearrest.