Two Humanitarian Workers Abducted, Four Travellers Killed By Insurgents In Borno

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have killed four travellers and reportedly abducted two aid workers along Monguno-Maiduguri Road in Borno State, according to a report by Channels TV.

The travellers were killed in an ambush on Sunday, while the aid workers simply identified as Asabe and Jennifer were abducted in the same ambush by the insurgents.

Similarly, the terrorists had attempted to infiltrate Damaturu, Yobe State, on same day but were pushed back by troops of the Nigerian Army.

Unsatisfied with the failed attempt in Yobe, they attempted to infiltrate Biu Local Government Area of Borno but were also repelled by troops of the Army.

The attack was launched at about 7:00pm and it is believed that the insurgents made their way through the Buni Yadi-Biu Road.

Residents of Biu were thrown into panic with the hot exchange between the army and the insurgents.