You Cannot Kill Corruption Where Disorder Exists –Ashimolowo

Speaking on Channels Television’s Newsnight programme, Ashimolowo stated that President Muhammadu Buhari needs subordinates that can pilot the affairs.

by SAharaREPORTERS, NEW YORK Dec 23, 2019

 

President of Kingsway International Christian Centre Global, Matthew Ashimolowo, has said that corruption can only be reduced if there is order and a system that kills the act.

He said, “The President, in my own opinion, he is just like every good leader should be; must have a helicopter view of what he wants. But the microcosms should be dealt with by the subordinates under him.

“If the President says he wants a government that kills corruption, then the people around him should now come up with the systems that make corruption difficult.

“We need those who will take the vision of the President and turn it to systems so that even if you wanted to do it, you were not allowed.”

He added that despite the fact that corruption cannot be killed, it can be reduced through a system that is captured at the lower level.

Ashimolowo stated, “Wherever there is disorder, you cannot kill corruption. For you to kill corruption, you must create order and people who like corruption, hate your order.

“Corruption can be stopped, maybe not 100 per cent.”

