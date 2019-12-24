Man With Hearing Impairment, Others Arrested For Theft In Lagos

The police in Lagos has arrested a deaf man for allegedly constituting public nuisance and social vices.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, Bala Elkana, in a statement said the deaf man was arrested by men from Ketu Police Station.

He said the station got a distress call from one Emmanuel Awotayo alleging that he was attacked by some hoodlums at Kosofe under bridge, Mile 12.

“A team of policemen led by the Divisional Police Officer was mobilised to the scene.

"Six suspects namely Morufu Adebusi 'm', Masadu Shaibu 'm', Alalehu Mohammed 'm', Chuka Nwefor 'm', Usman Aliyu 'm' and one deaf and dumb person were arrested.

“Some dangerous weapons including cutlasses and knives were recovered. The suspects will be charged to court.”