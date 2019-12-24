We’re Not Bothered About Ranking By United States –Muslim Group

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 24, 2019

Prof. Ishaq Akintola, Director of MURIC

 

President of Muslim Rights Concern, Ishaq Akintola, has said the organisation was not bothered about the ranking of the United States about Nigeria.

Akintola said this in a statement reacting to the ranking of Nigeria as a religiously biased country.

He accused the United States Government of working with the Christian Association of Nigeria to create tension in the country.

He said, “We are not bothered by the US latest ranking of Nigeria as religiously biased. Has the US ever seen anything good about our country?

“Some foreign powers are always eager to discredit developing nations. It is a game mastered by imperialists. We can see the signs.

“America should do some introspection. Those who claim to be the champion of democracy in the world cannot in good conscience beat their chests and say ‘We have been fair to all’.

“America complains to Nigeria that Christians are being killed even when it is well known that Muslims are the greatest victims of the killings.

“America invited former CAN President to address Congress a few years ago but no Muslim leader has ever been invited to the same platform. Yet America has been using the lies told before Congress to judge our country. Is this fair?

“Muslims of Southern Nigeria have been complaining of persecution for decades but America turned deaf ears.

“America pretends nothing is happening to Nigerian Muslims even when the Muslim girl child is locked out of school over an ordinary headscarf which is even allowed in US schools.

“CAN has only manifested its naivety in modern international politics. The US has thrown religious persecution as a bait. Unfortunately CAN has swallowed it.

“Our message to CAN is this, allow America to set fire to your country and we can assure you that it is not the Muslims alone who will face turmoil.

“Whether to avoid foreign interference in your country and live in peace with your Muslim neighbours while you watch your children and grandchildren play peacefully in the garden or to open the doors wide for an army of occupation which will bring general pandemonium, the choice is yours.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

