President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his regrets to Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, over the death of his sister, Rabiat.

According to Channels Television, the 59-year-old woman passed away on Monday.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari said he understood the pain Bello would be experiencing, seeing as he was brought up by Rabiat.

Buhari prayed to God for the repose of her soul.