Despite Keeping Mum On Sowore's Unlawful Detention, Governor Fayemi Describes Journalist's Release As "Fatherly Gesture" From Buhari



Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari as an "apostle of rule of law" despite maintaining silence over the illegal detention of pro-democracy campaigner and journalist, Omoyele Sowore, for five months.



SaharaReporters exclusively gathered in November that a prominent South-West intellectual approached Fayemi to prevail on President Buhari to allow the rule of law take its course but the Ekiti governor said Sowore will need to make a concession to him before he can intervene.

When Sowore refused to agree to such, Fayemi simply kept quiet and refused to intervene.



However, hailing Buhari for Sowore's release, Fayemi in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, said, “Again, the President has demonstrated that he is the father of the nation through his intervention that led to the release from detention of the two prominent citizens.



“The President, by this intervention, has reinforced the fact that nobody is deemed guilty of an offence until pronounced guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.



“This is good for the country. We congratulate Col Dasuki and Sowore and salute the President for the fatherly gesture.”



Sowore was released on Tuesday on bail by the Nigerian Government after condemnation from all around the world.

