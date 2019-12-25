How Corporate Affairs Commission Boss Concealed Foreign Currencies In Multiple Banks

The Nigerian Government is prosecuting Azinge on an 11-count charge bothering on abuse of office and flaunting of the code of conduct for public officers.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 25, 2019

 

The Nigerian Government has revealed how the Acting Registrar-General of the Corporate Affairs Commission, Azuka Obiageli Azinge, concealed foreign currencies in various bank accounts.

This was disclosed in the document filed before the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

The Nigerian Government is prosecuting Azinge on an 11-count charge bothering on abuse of office and flaunting of the code of conduct for public officers. 

In the document, it was alleged that Azinge was accused of concealing her naira, euro and dollar domiciliary accounts in Access Bank Plc and Standard Chartered Bank.

She was also accused of receiving allowances, which she knew she was not entitled to as an Acting Registrar-General of the CAC. 

Azinge pleaded not guilty to the offences when she was arraigned on December 23, 2019.

Following the request by her lawyer, Enewa Garuba, CCT Chairman, Danladi Umar, in a ruling granted Azinge bail on self-recognition.

Prosecution lawyer, Ibrahim Musa, had argued that Azinge be granted a conditional bail despite her status as a senior civil servant, a position the tribunal overruled.

Further hearing in the matter was adjourned until January 29, 2020.

Part of the charge reads: “Whilst being a director and serving as Acting Registrar-General at Corporate Affairs Commission and thereby a public officer in the service of the Federal Government of Nigeria on or about April 9, 2019, did make a false declaration of your assets in Form CCB1 Number CACM000713 by omitting and refusing to declare naira account number 0008595906 maintained with Access Bank Plc, which has been created since August 10, 2011 and has since been in operation.

“Whilst being a director and serving as Acting Registrar-General at Corporate Affairs Commission and thereby a public officer in the service of the Federal Government of Nigeria on or about April 9, 2019 did make a false declaration of your assets in form CCB1 number CAC000713 by omitting and refusing to declare domiciliary (euro, dollar) account number 0729368706 maintained with Access Bank Plc, which has been created since August, 2011 and has since been in operation.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics UPDATE: Why We Decided To Release Sowore, Dasuki –Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sowore Regains Freedom
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Releases Dasuki After Four Years In Detention
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Dasuki Reunites With Family First Time In Four Years After Release From DSS Detention
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Attack Ex-President Jonathan's Bayelsa Home, Kill One Soldier, Injure Another
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics I Stopped Attending Arabic School Over Fear Of Cane -Obasanjo
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics UPDATE: Why We Decided To Release Sowore, Dasuki –Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
United States of America US Ambassador Reveals Reason Nigeria Was Placed On Watch List
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sowore Regains Freedom
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Releases Dasuki After Four Years In Detention
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Top Nigerian Electricity Official Involved In Contract Scam Suspended Indefinitely
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Dasuki Reunites With Family First Time In Four Years After Release From DSS Detention
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Attack Ex-President Jonathan's Bayelsa Home, Kill One Soldier, Injure Another
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: United States Lawmaker, Menendez, Hails Sowore’s Release
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics I Stopped Attending Arabic School Over Fear Of Cane -Obasanjo
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Not An Easy Task Working For Unity Of Nigeria, Buhari Tells United States Envoy
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Orders Release Of Sowore, Dasuki
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria's Minister Of Power Victimising REA MD, Ogunbiyi, Sources Allege
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad