Nigerian Army Arrests 86 Suspects During Exercise Atilogwu Udo 1

The Nigerian Army said it has arrested at least 86 suspected criminals during the ongoing Exercise Atilogwu Udo 1.

Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 82 Division, Col. Aliyu Yusuf, said the suspects have been handed over to security agencies.

He said the arrests were made from November 1 to date, adding that the exercise had recorded achievements.

He said that the exercise was aimed at tackling kidnapping, cult violence, armed robbery, drug peddling, secessionists’ activities, bunkering and other crimes as well as providing humanitarian services in some host communities.

Yusuf said, “Troops of Sector 1, 13 Brigade, Calabar, have arrested 38 suspects in its Area of Responsibility. The latest arrest occurred on December 6 when troops conducted snap checkpoint in Obubra Local Government.

“During the operation, three suspects, who were riding a motorcycle at Okuni village in Ikom Local Government abandoned it and fled on sighting the troops.

“Troops pursued and apprehended Mr Francis Ibiang. Items recovered from him include one locally made pistol, one cartridge, a machete, two phones, assorted charms and N4,500. He has been handed over to the police for further action.”

Yusuf said troops of Sector 2 in Abia State on November 19 arrested four Indigenous People of Biafra members at Aba market selling proscribed Biafran newspapers.

He gave their names as Sunday Elom, Martins Ogwuchukwu, Chineme Obiechifula and Innocent Mike.

He said, “Following a distress call by the Chief Security Officer, Abia State Polytechnic, Asa, troops in conjunction with security agencies arrested cultists suspected to be members of Klain Men Group. They are: Stanley Kelechi, Kalu Ihechi, Okoro Prince and Chiemeka Nwosu.”

Yusuf said that on November 19, in Sector 3 under AOR of 34 Brigade, Owerri, troops arrested three vandals in three buses with suspected illegally-refined AGO.

He added, “The suspects were arrested following a tip-off after vandalising pipelines and evacuating the contents at Umuapu along Owerri-Port Harcourt Road.

“The troops also arrested an illegal oil dealer, Mr Emmanuel Okechukwu, with five drums filled with suspected illegally-refined AGO in a Mercedes Benz along Owerri-Port Harcourt Road.”

He said that in Sector 4 in Anambra State, troops while on patrol at Dunukofia along Onitsha-Awka Road, intercepted a suspected gun-runner, Mr Leonard Asowgua, who is a Jos-based businessman, with two pump action guns, 25 cartridges and two phones.