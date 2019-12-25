Rule Of Law Fundamental To Democracy, UK Tells Buhari

The United Kingdom has reminded President Muhammadu Buhari on the importance of obeying the rule of law, saying it is “fundamental for democracy to thrive”.

Deputy UK High Commissioner, Gill Atkinson, said this while commending the Nigerian Government over the release of pro-democracy and journalist, Omoyele Sowore, and a former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.

She said, “Welcome reports that @YeleSowore and Sambo Dasuki released.

“Hope they get to spend Christmas with loved ones.

“@UKinNigeria commends @MalamiSan and Nigerian Government for ensuring the rule of law upheld – fundamental for democracy to thrive”.

Sowore and Dasuki were released on Tuesday after months and years in unlawful detention.