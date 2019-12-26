Islam Encourages Peaceful Co-existence Regardless Of Faith –Miyetti Allah

Siddiki asked members and other Muslims to extend Christmas greetings to Christians in their host communities and to always maintain cordial relationship with them.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 26, 2019

Abdullahi Bello Bodejo, President of the Miyetti Allah Association, addressing a press conference in Abuja on Thursday.

Zonal Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria, Gidado Siddiki, has said that Islam as a religion encourages peaceful co-existence of people regardless of their faith.

He said, “While thanking God for His mercies on this day, we immensely appreciate the governors of the five South-East states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo for the bold expressions of their belief in one Nigeria.

“We also appreciate the governors for individually and collectively accommodating our members in their states and for listening to them, particularly at very trying moments this year when the unruly activities of criminals tended to lead to a blanket demonisation of herdsmen.”

He said identifying with non-Muslims during their ceremonies was in keeping with the noble ideals and teaching of Prophet Muhammed.

He added, “Islam has acknowledged the principle of peaceful coexistence with all people, regardless of their faith. Islam instructs Muslims all over the world to love their neighbours.”

