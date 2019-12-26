Men, Women Banned From Boarding Same Tricycle In Kano

Governor of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje, disclosed this on Wednesday at the closing ceremony of 77th annual Islamic Vacation Course organised by Zone A of Muslim Society of Nigeria held at Bayero University, Kano.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 26, 2019

As from January 2020, it will become a crime for men and women to board the same tricycle in Kano State.

According to a report by Premium Times, governor of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje, disclosed this on Wednesday at the closing ceremony of 77th annual Islamic Vacation Course organised by Zone A of Muslim Society of Nigeria held at Bayero University, Kano.

Ganduje, who was represented by Commander-General of Hisbah Board, Harun Ibn-Sina, said the state government was committed towards upholding Islamic values.

Commercial tricycles popularly known as ‘A daidaita sahu’ in Kano, were introduced by a former governor of the state, Ibrahim Shekarau, as a means of transportation for women only.

This was after his administration banned commercial motorcyclists from conveying women.

Since Shekarau’s exit as governor however, tricycles have been allowed to carry members of both gender, a move the state government has now said will be changed.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Travel Arik's Port Harcourt-bound Flight Returns To Lagos Over Oil Indication Light
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos Governor Calls For Civility Among Vehicle, Traffic Inspection Agencies
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Bus Operators Shut Down Operations At Lagos Airport Over Arrest Of Executives
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion On Warri Road to the Gbaramatu Kingdom, Part 4 By Patrick Naagbanton
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Ghana Road Accidents Claim 944 Lives Between June and July - Ghana Gov't
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Travel Med-View Airline Blames British Authorities For Delayed Arrival Of Passengers’ Luggage
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics UPDATE: Why We Decided To Release Sowore, Dasuki –Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Abubakar Malami: Half-baked Attorney-General Of Banana Republic By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Rule Of Law Fundamental To Democracy, UK Tells Buhari
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption How Corporate Affairs Commission Boss Concealed Foreign Currencies In Multiple Banks
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Nigerian Army Probing Attack On Ex-President, Jonathan's Home
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Despite Keeping Mum On Sowore's Unlawful Detention, Governor Fayemi Describes Journalist's Release As "Fatherly Gesture" From Buhari
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Dasuki Reunites With Family First Time In Four Years After Release From DSS Detention
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Audit: N75bn Recovered From Revenue Collecting Agencies Of FIRS, NCS
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Dismissed Soldier Leads Foiled Robbery Attack On Bank In Ondo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria's Minister Of Power Victimising REA MD, Ogunbiyi, Sources Allege
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Stopped Attending Arabic School Over Fear Of Cane -Obasanjo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Sowore: The Disrupter Of Nigeria's Political Landscape By Farooq Kperogi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad