UN Urges Buhari To Prevent Further Attacks By Boko Haram, ISWAP In Nigeria

The United Nations has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government of Nigeria to take action to prevent further killing of citizens by terrorist groups in the country.

The UN said it was deeply concerned about reports that civilians have been executed and others abducted by an armed group in Borno State and other parts of the country.

Antonio José Canhandula, Acting UN Humanitarian Coordinator, said that aid workers in the region have condemned the incidents and what he described as “the increasing practice” by armed groups of setting up checkpoints targeting civilians.

“It is urgent for the Nigerian authorities to do their utmost to prevent further violence and brutality and to protect the civilian population, including aid workers, from such grave violations of international laws, especially women and children who are among the most vulnerable and are caught up in the violence,” he said.

Similarly, Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the Secretary-General in a statement said the Nigerian Government must hold those involved in the abduction and killings accountable.

Dujarric said, “Those responsible for these atrocities must be held accountable.

"International human rights must be fully respected, and all civilians in Nigeria must be protected.”