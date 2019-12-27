Intruder Gains Entrance Into Lagos Airport Runway, Attempts To Board Air Peace Aircraft

Few months after a Nigerian was arrested at the Lagos Airport for gaining access to the restricted area of the facility, another man believed to be in his mid-twenties was on Friday morning apprehended for same purpose.

The young man whose identity was not revealed yet by the airline was said to have emerged from the bush and attempted to gain entrance into the wheel-well of Air Peace aircraft, which was at the threshold, preparing for take off.

But the quick vigilance of another pilot, which queued behind the Air Peace aircraft prevented what would have become another illegal entry at the airport.

A statement by the Corporate Communications Manager of Air Peace, Mr Stanley Olisa, said that the airline's pilot immediately reported the attempted intruding to the Aviation Security, who swung into action by immediately apprehending the suspect.

Upon interrogation, the suspect allegedly confessed that he thought the aircraft, which was on its way to Owerri was on its way to overseas.

The incident according to Olisa occurred at 9:10am. The statement added, ''There was a private jet behind the aircraft. The pilot in command of the private jet informed the Air Peace pilot that a young man obviously in his twenties, was trying to force his way into the aircraft.

''The security wing of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria was alerted and the man was accosted and whisked away.''

The statement further stated that the incident had been reported to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, which had commenced investigation immediately.