LCCI Forecasts Subdued Economic Growth In 2020

The group also anticipates headline inflation to continue on its upward surge.

by Sahara Reporters Dec 27, 2019

The Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry expects the Nigerian economy to have a suppressed economic performance the coming year. 

Director-General of the industry trade group, Muda Yusuf, said the country’s economy will grow by two per cent in 2020.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the LCCI give this verdict in its 2019 Economic Review and Outlook for 2020.

“We expect economic growth to remain subdued at around two per cent by 2020 as consumer demand, as well as private sector investment, will most likely remain weak.

“We are of the view that failure by government to fix structural constraints with regards to fixing power challenges and rehabilitating deplorable road networks, will perpetuate the poor productivity and performance of the sector.

“In our opinion, continued protectionist measures of government will most likely limit growth in 2020.

“Elsewhere, the level of the country’s engagement in Africa Continental Free Trade Area scheduled to kick-off July 1, 2020, will also impact the performance of trade sector.

“As a sustainable solution, it is imperative to fix the fundamental issues of high cost of domestic production, the prohibitive cost of cargo clearing at the Lagos ports, prohibitive import tariffs, high cost of logistics within the economy, and border policy capacity,” he said.

The group also anticipates headline inflation to continue on its upward surge.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Business Senate Drops Plan To Break System Specs Monopoly
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Business Nigeria’s Genocide Against The Ijaws: The Rubicon Has Been Crossed
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Opinion Banking In An Ocean Of Poverty By Simbo Olorunfemi
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Business Guaranty Trust Bank Battles Murtala Mohammed’s Son Over Unpaid Loan
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion Wal-Mart Is Coming To Lagos? Seriously? By Nwike Ojukwu
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Business Skye Bank Sacks 175 Employees
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Abubakar Malami: Half-baked Attorney-General Of Banana Republic By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Rule Of Law Fundamental To Democracy, UK Tells Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Despite Keeping Mum On Sowore's Unlawful Detention, Governor Fayemi Describes Journalist's Release As "Fatherly Gesture" From Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Terrorism ISWAP Releases Video Executing 11 Kidnapped Victims
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Christianity Christians Being Slaughtered In Nigeria, Fani-Kayode Tells Sultan Of Sokoto
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Christianity Birth Of Jesus Could Be In May Or April - Mountain Of Fire Founder, Olukoya
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Presidency Reacts To SaharaReporters' Story On School Feeding Programme
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Set To Commence Search For 2023 Presidential Candidate
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Finance Buhari Needs $30bn Loan For Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Other Projects
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Why El-Zakzaky, Wife Remain In Detention -Malami
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Audit: N75bn Recovered From Revenue Collecting Agencies Of FIRS, NCS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business Senate Drops Plan To Break System Specs Monopoly
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad