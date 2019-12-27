One Killed As Police Allegedly Open Fire On Shiite Members In Sokoto

One person was killed when police allegedly opened fire on protesting members of Islamic Movement in Nigeria in Sokoto on Friday.

Some policemen were said to have engaged the protesters with live ammunition and teargas while dispersing them.

The Secretary of the media forum of the movement, Abdullahi Musa, confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters.

Recall that a Kaduna High Court had ordered the transfer of the spiritual leader of the sect, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife from custody of the Department of State Services to the the correctional center.

He has been kept in detention for several months despite court ordering his release on bail.