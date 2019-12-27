Police Dismiss Officer Over Killing Of Man At Wizkid’s Concert

The police in Lagos has dismissed an officer, who shot a fan at the Starboy Fest held in the state.

According to spokesperson for the police in Lagos, Bala Elkana, the man was arraigned “on a three-count charge of discreditable conduct contrary to paragraph E (3)”.

It was reported that an unarmed man was shot dead after a heated argument outside the premises of the Eko Atlantic Energy City at Victoria Island.

The tragic incident is believed to have occurred in the early hours of Friday, with clips from the scene making the rounds on social media shortly after.

Elkana said, “The police officer was said to have pulled the trigger of his pistol on the unarmed civilian, which fall short of professional standards on the use of firearms.

"The victim was rushed to Naval Dockyard Hospital and was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

“The police sergeant was arrested and detained at the Provost Department, Command Headquarters, Ikeja.

"He was subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings known as Orderly Room Trial.

"He was arraigned before the adjudicating officer on three counts of discreditable conduct contrary to paragraph E (3), first schedule, unlawful and unnecessary exercise of authority contrary to Paragraph Q(2), and Damage to Articles contrary to Paragraph D(1), Police Act and Regulations, Cap 370 LFN 1990.

“The sergeant was found guilty of all charges and awarded punishment of dismissal from the Nigeria Police.

"He has been handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, for prosecution in conventional court.”

Condemning Akanbi’s “unprofessional conduct,” which led to the victim’s death, Elkana added that supervisory officers of erring policemen will henceforth be held liable for the misconduct of their men.

He added, “This is part of measures put in place to curb incidents of professional misconduct and engendered accountability in the system.

"The CP avows that no case of human rights violations and abuse of powers will be tolerated.”