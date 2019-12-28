BREAKING: Police, Army Prevent Armed Robbers From Escaping From Abuja Bank

Shortly after gaining access, the police and army arrived the scene but the robbers had refused to come out of the bank.

by Sahara Reporters Dec 28, 2019

There is a standoff currently going on in Mpape in Abuja between a gang of armed robbers, the police and Nigerian Army after the hoodlums invaded a first generation bank.

The armed robbers were said to have stormed the bank, shooting sporadically into the air to scare people away.

They were said to have succeeded in gaining entry into the banking hall.

It was gathered that one of the robbers, attempted to force his way out was shot but remained indoor with gunshot injury.

As at time of filling this story, the security agents were making efforts to break into the bank and end the siege.

