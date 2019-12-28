Court Sentences Ex-INEC Staff Over N370m Theft

Harman served as the state coordinator, Adamawa, during the 2015 presidential election.

by Sahara Reporters Dec 28, 2019

The Adamawa State High Court in Yola has sentenced officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission for fraud.

The duo Ibrahim Umar, a former electoral officer in charge of Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa State, and Sahabo Hamman, a retired staff member of INEC and representative of West African Network of Election Observers, conspired “to withdraw the sum of N370m from a bank in Yola". 

They were prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission before Justice Nathan Musa of the Adamawa State High Court, Yola.

They were sentenced to 21 years in prison on three counts bordering on conspiracy, and for corruptly enriching themselves.

