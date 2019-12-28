Gunmen Kidnap Brother While Dropping Ransom For Sister

Suspected kidnappers have taken hostage one Ibrahim Lukman while he was dropping off ransom for his sister, Aisha.

The kidnappers are the suspected abductors of his sister, who was kidnapped two weeks ago from her home at Dangani Village under Musawa Local Government Area in Katsina.

According to Daily Trust, Ibrahim was said to have agreed to meet the kidnappers with the money around Yantumaki forest where the kidnappers took him on a motorcycle to get his sister.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the police command, SP Gambo Isah, said the police have been telling people to stop negotiating with kidnappers.

He said the police was out to serve with confidence and integrity, saying that “it is unfortunate people will go behind our back and negotiate with criminals, it’s very sad and pathetic to hear that a victim of kidnapped persons has gone into the bush to pay ransom, we don’t want people to be negotiating with criminals.”

Also, yesterday gunmen kidnapped a newly married woman, Amina Usman, at her house located opposite Izala Eid Mosque in Dutsinma town.

Her husband, Aliyu Agada, was injured during the attack and receiving medical attention at the town’s general hospital.