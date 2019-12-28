Ogun Passes N449.97bn Budget For 2020

Ogun State legislators have passed into law a budget of N449.97bn for 2020.

The state's House of Assembly made some adjustments from the original bill.

According to PM News, the Assembly made an adjustment to the capital expenditure leading to an increment of N2.1bn for capital projects, the realignment moved the capital estimate from N269,132,349,884.46 to N271,232,349,884.46.

Governor Dapo Abiodun had presented the 2020 worth of N449.97bn to the House for approval.

According to the report, which saw to the adjustment in the recurrent expenses of six agencies, capital estimates of 19 others and the revenue targets of seven agencies; the recurrent expenditure was slashed from N154.896bn to N152.796bn, giving a reduction of N2.1bn in the recurrent expenditure, while the capital expenditure was moved from N269.132bn to N271.232bn giving an increment of N2.1bn.

The bill was thereafter read clause-by-clause before the lawmakers by the Speaker, after which the Majority Leader, Yusuf Sheriff, moved the motion for the third reading, seconded by the Minority Leader, Ganiyu Oyedeji and the Ag. Clerk of the Assembly, Deji Adeyemo did the third reading of the bill.

Passing the bill into law, Oluomo commended his colleagues and staff of the Assembly for their dedication and support which led to the timely passage of the bill.