Ogun Passes N449.97bn Budget For 2020

According to the report, which saw to the adjustment in the recurrent expenses of six agencies, capital estimates of 19 others and the revenue targets of seven agencies

by Sahara Reporters Dec 28, 2019

Ogun State legislators have passed into law a budget of N449.97bn for 2020.

The state's House of Assembly made some adjustments from the original bill.

According to PM News, the Assembly made an adjustment to the capital expenditure leading to an increment of N2.1bn for capital projects, the realignment moved the capital estimate from N269,132,349,884.46 to N271,232,349,884.46.

Governor Dapo Abiodun had presented the 2020 worth of N449.97bn to the House for approval.

According to the report, which saw to the adjustment in the recurrent expenses of six agencies, capital estimates of 19 others and the revenue targets of seven agencies; the recurrent expenditure was slashed from N154.896bn to N152.796bn, giving a reduction of N2.1bn in the recurrent expenditure, while the capital expenditure was moved from N269.132bn to N271.232bn giving an increment of N2.1bn.

The bill was thereafter read clause-by-clause before the lawmakers by the Speaker, after which the Majority Leader, Yusuf Sheriff, moved the motion for the third reading, seconded by the Minority Leader, Ganiyu Oyedeji and the Ag. Clerk of the Assembly, Deji Adeyemo did the third reading of the bill.

Passing the bill into law, Oluomo commended his colleagues and staff of the Assembly for their dedication and support which led to the timely passage of the bill.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Despite Keeping Mum On Sowore's Unlawful Detention, Governor Fayemi Describes Journalist's Release As "Fatherly Gesture" From Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Education Adamawa Senator, Binani, Faces Recall Over Divisive Bill
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Why El-Zakzaky, Wife Remain In Detention -Malami
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Presidency Reacts To SaharaReporters' Story On School Feeding Programme
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Business Senate Drops Plan To Break System Specs Monopoly
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria's Auditor-General Accuses Water Ministry Of Embezzling N343.95m In 2017
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Despite Keeping Mum On Sowore's Unlawful Detention, Governor Fayemi Describes Journalist's Release As "Fatherly Gesture" From Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Education Adamawa Senator, Binani, Faces Recall Over Divisive Bill
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Terrorism ISWAP Releases Video Executing 11 Kidnapped Victims
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Why El-Zakzaky, Wife Remain In Detention -Malami
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Presidency Reacts To SaharaReporters' Story On School Feeding Programme
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Business Senate Drops Plan To Break System Specs Monopoly
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion Abubakar Malami: Half-baked Attorney-General Of Banana Republic By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Intruder Gains Entrance Into Lagos Airport Runway, Attempts To Board Air Peace Aircraft
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Boko Haram ISWAP Execution: Don't Let Terrorists Turn You Against Muslims, Buhari Begs Christians
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Poverty 91 Per Cent Of Zamfara People Extremely Poor -Emir Of Kano
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Travel Airline Staff Hike Airfares To Milk Desperate Travellers At Nigerian Airports
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria's Auditor-General Accuses Water Ministry Of Embezzling N343.95m In 2017
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad