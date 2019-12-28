Residents Protest Incessant Accidents By Heavy Duty Trucks In Ondo Community

Residents of Iwaro-Oka in Akoko area of Ondo State have again cried out over the continued fatal accidents mostly caused heavy duty trucks on their road.

They noted that no fewer than 10 persons have been killed by accident between October and December 2019 on Akungba/Oka Road.

Angered by the latest accident, which occured last week on the route, the locals besieged the streets on Saturday in a protest to register their displeasure.

The protesters mostly elderly women and later joined by some angry youths, blocked Oka Road for several hours. Jerome Orole, Chairman of the community, said the incessant accidents on the road was caused by trailers.

Orole explained how several lives had been lost on the road including properties worth millions of naira.

According to him, residents of community had made several efforts to reach government to put barricades or construct alternative routes along the axis.

He said, "The government needs to put permanent barricade against heavy duty trucks and provide them alternate routes because these accidents is too much.

"So, we are reiterating it again that the state government need to act fast on this issue before our youth in the community take laws into their hands."

Also speaking, Reagent of Asin in Iwaro Oka, Pincess Adekemi Omorinbola, said the reckless driving of truck drivers have destroyed roads in town.

She noted that the complaints of the community to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu over the situation accident had fallen on deaf ears.

Saka Ogunleye, Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure in the state, did not pick his calls nor respond to a text message sent to him by SaharaReporters over the issue.